How Do Low Keng Huat (Singapore) Limited’s (SGX:F1E) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we’ll look at Low Keng Huat (Singapore) Limited (SGX:F1E) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Low Keng Huat (Singapore):

0.02 = S$20m ÷ (S$1.2b – S$155m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2018.)

Therefore, Low Keng Huat (Singapore) has an ROCE of 2.0%.

Check out our latest analysis for Low Keng Huat (Singapore)

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does Low Keng Huat (Singapore) Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Low Keng Huat (Singapore)’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Construction industry average of 6.9%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside Low Keng Huat (Singapore)’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Low Keng Huat (Singapore)’s current ROCE of 2.0% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 17%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

SGX:F1E Last Perf January 23rd 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Low Keng Huat (Singapore)? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Low Keng Huat (Singapore)’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Low Keng Huat (Singapore) has total assets of S$1.2b and current liabilities of S$155m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 13% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.