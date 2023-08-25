A new low – metro deputies warn of crooks preying on those who just lost loved one

Just when you think criminals can’t get any lower, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is warning people in that area about a scheme where thieves are trying to exploit the loss of a loved one to make money.

Investigators said the crooks are looking at obituaries in local newspapers and then getting a hold of the deceased’s family members claiming to be someone from the funeral home that is taking care of the funeral arrangements.

The thieves then tell the family members they have to Venmo them money to proceed with the funeral arrangements.

“If this happens to you, the best course of action is to notify the funeral home directly and file a police report,” the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook. “Always be wary of anyone that contacts you by phone, text or email and demands money via Venmo, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or bank deposit.”

Deputies said when in doubt about anything like this, just call 911.

