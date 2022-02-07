Low-Mileage 2018 Porsche 991.2 GT3 Will Have You Looking For A Track

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A street car with the heart of a racer.

PCARMARKET is the leading auction site for Porsche vehicles. Our audience is attuned to special Porsches and knows their value. In 1993, German automaker Porsche started down a rabbit hole with the intention of creating the fastest street-legal production 911 they’ve ever made. By 2010 Porsche announced the RS variant and in 2017 the 991-generation effectively whittled the model's 60-mph acceleration down to just 2.7-seconds with a blistering top-speed of 211-mph. Production ended in 2019 and only 1,000 examples were built. For those of you who missed your opportunity to snatch up one of these limited-production Porsches new, here’s your chance at a low mile example that’s essentially still new.

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 was already one of the best-performing examples of a 991-generation 911, but if you wanted to squeeze every ounce of performance from this car, then the Weissach Package was the way to go.

As rare as these cars are, this particular example up for grabs is still like new with just 4,981 actual miles showing on the odometer. This 911 GT3 RS is painted in Racing Yellow with exclusive painted side skirts, rear logos, headlight cleaner covers, and door handles in high gloss black.

It's powered by naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine revs up to 9k-RPM and sends as much as 500-horsepower to the rear wheels through an optional 6-speed GT Sport manual transmission.

When buying or selling a world class enthusiast vehicle, having access to the right audience is critical. PCARMARKET has attracted a global community of collectors, race car drivers, and enthusiasts who share a common passion. As a result, PCARMARKET has become one of the fastest growing automotive auction marketplaces in the world. In addition to buying and selling cars, parts, and memorabilia, members gain access to current market data as well as entertaining and informative original streaming content.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.