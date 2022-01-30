Low number of Gasparilla arrests, sheriff’s office says

TAMPA — Thousands strolled the streets for Tampa’s famed day of revelry on Saturday, however, fewer than 10 people were arrested during the day’s festivities.

During the Gasparilla parade, three people were arrested for trespassing and another was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer. Six people were ejected along the parade route.

On the water, the HCSO Marine Unit and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission patrolled the Hillsborough River and Seddon Channel along with other waterways. The Weather Service had issued a small-craft advisory for the weekend with high winds and choppy waters, creating dangerous conditions for boaters. Deputies said five people were arrested for boating under the influence.

No Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies were injured during the parade.

“The greatest outcome we can expect following Gasparilla is not only a city that has once again successfully defended itself from a pirate invasion but also a packed parade that resulted in minimal arrests,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.