A low-pressure system is expected to bring winter precipitation to NC this week

A low-pressure system expected to develop this week in the Gulf of Mexico and track along the Southeast coast could bring a bit of winter precipitation to parts of North Carolina over the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Monday for later in the week that covers much of North Carolina, including Raleigh and Charlotte.

Forecasters say the low will develop over the Gulf early Wednesday, cross over Florida Wednesday evening and move north along the coast Wednesday night and Thursday.

It’s expected to affect North Carolina late Friday night through late Saturday night, bringing precipitation from the coast to the mountains.

▪ From the coast to the central Piedmont, forecasters say, precipitation could start as freezing rain but is expected to switch quickly to just rain, with no ice accumulation.

▪ In the northern Piedmont and areas to the west, where temperatures will be cooler, the storm could produce light snow or a thin glaze of ice Friday night or Saturday morning. Charlotte could see freezing rain to begin with, but it’s expected to switch to rain.

As of Monday, meteorologists said, forecasting models showed heavier rain moving in late Saturday morning and continuing into the evening, with up to 2 inches possible in some places. In the mountains, a mix of wintry precipitation is expected Saturday and Sunday.

By Sunday morning, the low is expected to move into the Atlantic.

“There could be some snowflakes on the back end of the precipitation shield as the low moves off,” a forecaster wrote Monday, “but conditions should be dry by Sunday afternoon.”