Low-pressure systems near Bahamas and Caribbean show chance for development

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring two low-pressure areas that could show tropical development this week.

One area is a weaker system east of the Bahamas.

The system near the Bahamas isn’t doing a lot as of Monday morning.

A front that will move through later this week should help push the system away from Florida.

Another system is also trying to form in the Caribbean and has a better chance to develop.

That system is well to the south of Florida and forecast to move to the west.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to track the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

