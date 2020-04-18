Low T Center Is Committed To Meeting The Needs Of Colorado Patients During The COVID-19 Emergency

DENVER, April 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to current media stories regarding Low T Center's commitment to meeting the needs of Colorado patients during this COVID-19 Emergency, Low T Center provides the following for immediate release.

On April 9, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment released its 4th Updated Public Health Order (PHO) 20-24, encouraging Critical Businesses to remain open: "Critical Businesses, as defined below, are exempt, subject to certain limitations, from this PHO and are encouraged to remain open." Part C of PHO 20-24 states, "Any business . . . engaged primarily in any of the service activities listed below, may continue to operate as normal." PHO 20-24 defines a Critical Business as "Healthcare Operations, Including: . . . clinics, and walk-in health facilities . . . Medical . . . care, including ambulatory providers . . . [and] laboratory services." On April 6, 2020, Governor Polis issued Executive Order 2020 024 stating, "I direct all Coloradans to stay at home, unless necessary to provide, support, perform, or operate Necessary Activities . . . Necessary Travel or Critical Businesses as such terms are defined in PHO 20-24 . . . " The Order provides that "Necessary Activities" include . . . "Engaging in activities . . . including, but not limited to . . . without limitation, obtaining medical supplies . . . obtaining durable medical equipment, obtaining medication, [and] visiting a healthcare professional . . . " On that same day, the Governor issued an amended Executive Order D 2020 027, prohibiting voluntary or elective surgical procedures, if same could be safely postponed for at least three months.

Low T Center is a multi-specialty medical clinic with forty-six clinic locations spanning eleven states. Low T Center is not a hospital or outpatient surgery or procedure provider. It is not a gym or supplement store. Each clinic operates a certified and licensed moderately complex CLIA/COLA medical laboratory facility, which can accommodate a variety of important medical diagnostic tests. Pursuant to recently issued Department of Homeland Security regulations, Low T Center's facilities and its healthcare team members are classified as part of the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce.

Low T Center physicians treat chronic health diseases and conditions, as well as acute medical issues, ranging from low testosterone, to obstructive sleep apnea (a respiratory condition), to hypertension, high cholesterol, thyroid disorders, severe allergies, cardiometabolic issues, and other conditions that make men feel bad, and if left untreated, can be life-threatening. These conditions are often correlated with a serious medical condition known as hypogonadism. Hypogonadism is a clinical syndrome that results from the body's failure to produce physiologic concentrations of the hormone Testosterone. Hypogondal men require medically necessary hormone therapy to restore normal body functions. Failure to adequately treat and monitor these conditions can lead to serious problems such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity and cancer as well as adversely effecting overall well-being and quality of life. Treatment for hypogonadism is recognized as "medically necessary" by every major insurance carrier in Colorado.