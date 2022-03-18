Low tides beach gondolas

Kotaku

After nearly three weeks with the game, Elden Ring players had found some extremely effective ways to break it, using OP builds to smash challenging bosses like Malenia as well as other players in PVP invasions. FromSoft took notice, however, and nerfed some of the most popular builds in a massive 1.03 patch that went live overnight. Now players will have to find replacements for strats based around Mimic Tear, Hoarfrost Stomp, and other previously game-changing items and abilities.