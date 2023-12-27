Low unemployment is a mirage explained only by mushrooming disability benefit

It’s known in the jargon as a “soft landing”. This is the outcome that central banks aim for in attempting to subdue an overheating economy – that interest rates are raised by just enough to get inflation back to target, but not by so much that it crashes the economy and leads to a sharp rise in unemployment.

On the face of it, we are now witnessing a case study in just such a landing. Over the past two years, the Bank of England has increased its official policy rate (Bank Rate) all the way from 0.1pc to 5.25pc, a scale and speed of policy tightening not seen in decades.

Yet thus far at least, there has been no recession, nor as far as the official data goes, has there been any significant rise in unemployment. Experience in some overseas jurisdictions has been more remarkable still.

In the US, inflation is already back down to target, yet despite an equally severe monetary tightening, the economy seems to be positively booming, with 4.9pc annualised growth in the third quarter. The eurozone too has thus far managed to keep recession at bay.

Is it still too early to breathe a collective sigh of relief and declare the world economy safely landed? Quite possibly. Revised data published last week showed that the UK economy shrunk marginally in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter too may well have shown a similar shrinkage, satisfying the official definition of a recession as two successive quarters of economic contraction.

Even so, the overriding story is much more of an economy which is simply stagnating, rather than plunging into the abyss.

Unemployment has risen a bit, but not by much, and job vacancies, though falling, are still much higher than they were before the pandemic, with acute labour shortages in some sectors.

Why is this? Why is the jobs market seemingly defying the downward gravity of much higher rates? A nasty bout of inflation nearly always requires an equally nasty recession finally to get the problem out of the system. Not this time around, it would seem.

For the purposes of this column, I’m going to focus on the UK in attempting to answer this question, but some of the same factors apply equally to other jurisdictions.

Space constraints prevent a comprehensive answer, so I’ll concentrate on the most obvious explanation of the lot: that the headline data simply doesn’t tell the whole story. Beneath the surface, things look much uglier. If we, for instance, count the growing numbers on some form of disability benefit as unemployed, the problem is already much bigger.

The official measure of unemployment – still close to historic lows at just 4.2pc of the workforce – includes only those people of working age without a job who have been actively seeking work within the last four weeks and are available to start work within the next two weeks.

As such, it is of limited use in estimating the true size of the problem, much of which is hidden behind the growing scourge of disability.

At the last count, there were an estimated 16 million people in the UK with some form of disability, representing nearly a quarter of the total population. In nominal terms, this is around 6 million higher than twenty years ago.

Much of this growth can be explained by the demographics of an ageing population. Yet strikingly, there has also been a surge in working age disability claimants.

Again, around a quarter of working age adults now fall into the disabled bracket; many of them still hold down a job, but a lot of them don’t.

In recent years, it has been mental illness and long-Covid which account for much of the growth. For many, disability benefit has become just another form of the dole, only a little more generous.

As of February 2023, there were 6.3 million people claiming some form of disability benefit in the UK, representing 9.6pc of the total population. The costs are skyrocketing.

According to forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility, they’ll reach the giddying heights of £52.3bn annually in five years time, 74pc more than last year.

Small wonder that there are labour shortages when so many people who might work are sitting at home, or in a few extreme cases, fraudulently out on the golf course.

I hesitate to say we have become a nation of skivers; obviously those with genuine disability, including debilitating mental conditions, need to be supported. But the incentives not to work, especially when it comes to lower paid forms of employment, are all too evident.

The same might also be said of Universal Credit, used in many cases to top up the proceeds of poorly paying part time employment to a semblance of a living wage. “Underemployment” is becoming as big a problem as unemployment, and indeed is often pursued as a lifestyle choice.

We may not have seen a surge in officially measured unemployment, in other words, because the welfare system has already created a buffer of unseen joblessness which renders the observed adjustment less potent than it might have been.

A skills and geographical mismatch between towns and regions where these forms of unemployment are most prevalent, and the places and industries in which labour shortages are most acute, completes the picture of economic dysfunction.

No recession? Try telling that to the people of Port Talbot in South Wales, where nearly 18pc of the population is on disability benefit.

These distortions may also help explain why elevated inflation is proving more of a problem here in Britain than other “high income” economies.

After badly lagging the surge in inflation, wage increases have caught up and are now outpacing prices. Most benefits have meanwhile been indexed to inflation, or better in the case of the state pension.

To help work pay, the Government is therefore jacking up the minimum wage by a full 9.8pc from April next year.

This in turn sets a new benchmark for pay across the board, which will have to rise by a similar amount to maintain differentials, perpetuating higher costs and inflation.

There are many other explanations for why officially measured unemployment hasn’t risen by more in response to this year’s dramatically higher interest rates, including a less sensitive mortgage market than in previous downturns.

Those very high levels of job vacancies may moreover be more of a mirage than a reality. Many of them are in the public sector, including the NHS, where there are currently 112,000 apparent vacancies. Nobody can suppose these are actually going to get filled, given the pressure on budgets.

Yet the idea of a “soft landing” is a little bit silly when the economy is stuttering towards the runway with an engine rendered largely useless by a substantially absent labour force.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.