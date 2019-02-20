Low volatility ETF (SPLV) Hits New 52-Week High

This low volatility ETF hits a new 52-week high. Are more gains in store for this ETF?

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF SPLV is probably on radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high, which is up roughly 15.8% from its 52-week low price of $44.16/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

SPLV in Focus

The fund looks to the price and yield performance of about 100 stocks from the S&P 500 Index with the lowest realized volatility over the past 12 months. The fund has Exelon, WEC Energy Group and Republic Services as its top three holdings. It charges 25 bps in fees (see all Style Box - Large Cap Blend here).

Why the Move?

Global growth worries are rife. A solution to the ongoing U.S.-China trade crisis is not in sight right now, but efforts of a truce are on. Brexit issues are one of the biggest overhangs for the stock market. All these factors probably have been driving this low volatility ETF.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Also, the fund has a positive weighted alpha of 9.50, which hints at more gains. So, there is definitely still some promise for those who want to ride on this surging ETF a little longer.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report