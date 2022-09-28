Low water levels at Tampa Bay's shores
Water is seen receding from the Tampa Bay shores at the Florida Gulf coast as Hurricane Ian closes in. The water is being pushed away by Ian's strong winds and will return with the storm surge.
Water recedes from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches.
The storm is expected to make landfall south of Tampa Bay.
It's been over a century since a major storm has struck the Tampa Bay area. Residents began boarding up homes Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. (Sept. 27) (AP Video: Cody Jackson)
Hurricane Ian pulls water out of Tampa Bay
The first fringes of winds, rain and tornadoes that come with Hurricane Ian reached Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties on Tuesday night, and gave a nasty taste of what might be coming Wednesday.
The latest National Hurricane Center worst-case inundation forecast that expects several feet of flooding around Tampa, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Fort Myers.
Nearly all of Florida — except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the Panhandle — is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The latest forecast track shows the hurricane making landfall near Englewood and Port Charlotte, then moving northeast toward Orlando and Central Florida. The Gulf coast from Bonita Springs north to Tarpon Springs is under a ...
Hurricane Ian has now strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane. Here's what SC residents need to know and how it will impact them.
Hurricane Ian formed Monday morning and it is forecast to impact Florida this week.
Ian’s remnants will cross central North Carolina, forecasters say.
Water service will be shut off to all barrier islands in Sarasota and Manatee counties this evening, including the island of Venice.
A threat from Hurricane Ian to the Sunshine State means millions of residents could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.
It is increasingly certain that the state will see widespread surge, wave, and rain impacts no matter the specific outcome.
People in historic Bahama Village, on the western edge of Key West, woke up Wednesday morning to floodwaters sloshing along their streets after Hurricane Ian assaulted the island with high winds, heavy rains and storm surge.
See where Hurricane Ian is, where it's headed and how it may affect Ocala.
Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning.