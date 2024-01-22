Low water pressure forces some JPS schools to relocate, others to go virtual. See Monday plan

Some Jackson Public Schools remain with low water pressure and heating issues, and as a result, some students will be relocated to other schools Monday, while others will remain in a virtual situation, the district announced.

Many elementaries were relocated, while several middle and high schools remained virtual with remote learning. JPS has battled low water or no water and related heating issues since the Jan. 14 winter storm hit the area.

A JPS release noted, "all elementary schools will report in-person tomorrow; however, some will be relocated."

The following are the schools to be relocated Monday:

Clausell Elementary to Green Elementary

Marshall Elementary to Walton Elementary

Johnson/Pecan Elementary to Galloway Elementary

Shirley Elementary to Dawson Elementary

Lester Elementary to Lake Elementary

Sykes Elementary to Smith Elementary

Key Elementary to North Jackson Elementary

Timberlawn Elementary to John Hopkins Elementary

Wilkins Elementary to Van Winkle Elementary

Death toll from storm rising: Mississippi death toll climbs to 11 from winter storm

JXN Water stabilizing: JXN Water battles more than 100 leaks to water lines as system show 'signs of stabilization'

Several Jackson elementary schools are facing low water pressure and forced to combine on Monday.

The district announced buses will follow their normal bus routes with student pick-up at their regular time. All students will be bused from their home school to relocated school sites. At the end of the school day, students will be transported back to their home school for dismissal.

Below are the schools slated for virtual learning:

Bailey APAC/Northwest Middle

Powell/Brinkley Middle

Peeples Middle

Whitten Middle

Callaway High

Forest Hill High

Jim Hill High

Murrah High

Lanier High

Provine High

Wingfield High

Career Development Center

Virtual instruction will begin at the following times for each division of the schools listed above. Schools will provide the virtual links to their respective students and families.

Middle school – 8 a.m.

High school – 8:50 a.m.

Nutrition on the Go meals will be available for pick up at every active school site from Noon to 1:30 p.m. The district said families can go to their nearest school to pick up meals.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: School closures: Jackson Public Schools plan for Monday, January 22