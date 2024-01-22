Low water pressure forces some JPS schools to relocate, others to go virtual. See Monday plan
Some Jackson Public Schools remain with low water pressure and heating issues, and as a result, some students will be relocated to other schools Monday, while others will remain in a virtual situation, the district announced.
Many elementaries were relocated, while several middle and high schools remained virtual with remote learning. JPS has battled low water or no water and related heating issues since the Jan. 14 winter storm hit the area.
A JPS release noted, "all elementary schools will report in-person tomorrow; however, some will be relocated."
The following are the schools to be relocated Monday:
Clausell Elementary to Green Elementary
Marshall Elementary to Walton Elementary
Johnson/Pecan Elementary to Galloway Elementary
Shirley Elementary to Dawson Elementary
Lester Elementary to Lake Elementary
Sykes Elementary to Smith Elementary
Key Elementary to North Jackson Elementary
Timberlawn Elementary to John Hopkins Elementary
Wilkins Elementary to Van Winkle Elementary
The district announced buses will follow their normal bus routes with student pick-up at their regular time. All students will be bused from their home school to relocated school sites. At the end of the school day, students will be transported back to their home school for dismissal.
Below are the schools slated for virtual learning:
Bailey APAC/Northwest Middle
Powell/Brinkley Middle
Peeples Middle
Whitten Middle
Callaway High
Forest Hill High
Jim Hill High
Murrah High
Lanier High
Provine High
Wingfield High
Career Development Center
Virtual instruction will begin at the following times for each division of the schools listed above. Schools will provide the virtual links to their respective students and families.
Middle school – 8 a.m.
High school – 8:50 a.m.
Nutrition on the Go meals will be available for pick up at every active school site from Noon to 1:30 p.m. The district said families can go to their nearest school to pick up meals.
