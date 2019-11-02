Low-Yield Nuclear Weapons Won’t End the World

A recent video by Princeton University’s Program on Science and Global Security, Plan A, suggests that the use of one low-yield non-strategic nuclear weapon, in a NATO-Russia conflict, would lead to the large scale use of strategic nuclear weapons and the death of more than 90 million people. While the video’s makers deserve credit for its production quality and very ominous background music, the scenario they offer, while always possible, is highly unlikely.

The creators were seeking to trot out a tired argument of the disarmament community which claims that any use of nuclear weapons will lead to the end of the world. Thus, the United States it is argued should pursue the reduction and elimination of nuclear weapons, even when of the nine nations with nuclear weapons in their military forces all refuse to follow suit.

Actually pursuing such an agenda will leave the United States at a distinct disadvantage against Russia and China, whose authoritarian regimes do not spend their days fretting over a remote and highly unlikely scenario. Instead, they are focused on concrete ways to use nuclear threats and coercion to advance their own interests—to the detriment of the United States.

The reality of nuclear scenarios is that the military takes them very seriously and regularly uses large “Title 10” wargames to better understand the possible courses of action an adversary may take—including the use of nuclear weapons against the United States. “Red” players (an adversary) often come from organizations with a deep background and understanding of an adversary and their approach to warfare.

They can also be former officials from a given country. The objective is to solicit the highest level of realistic action in the wargame, which provided the greatest insight for the wargame’s sponsors. Personal experience with these wargames suggests that neither the United State nor Russia would act as suggested by the Princeton team. The use of nuclear weapons and escalation to large scale conflict is something never taken lightly.

