Lowe’s affiliate hit with $13M tax lien

An affiliate of Lowe’s Cos. Inc. has been hit with a $13.1 million tax lien, according to filings in Iredell County Court.

The lien, filed June 14, lists Lowes Home Centers LLC as the taxpayer.

A North Carolina LLC filing for that company lists 1000 Lowe’s Blvd. as its principal office — also the address for Lowe’s corporate headquarters. A number of the managers listed in that LLC filing hold various roles at Lowe’s.

