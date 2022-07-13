Lowe's

Whether you’re a contractor or a DIYer, Lowe’s is a popular place to pop in for everything from light bulbs and screws to lawn mowers and sheetrock. The warehouse home-improvement chain has nearly 2,200 stores in the United States and Canada and recorded $96.3 billion in sales in 2021, its centennial anniversary, according to the company.

Good To Know: 23 Million California Residents to Receive up to $1,050 in Inflation Relief Funds

Check Out: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart

Lowe’s stocks about 40,000 items on its shelves, with about 2 million more items available online or via special order, its 2021 investor fact sheet revealed. With that many things for sale, it’s inevitable that Lowe’s will have some great — and some not-so-great — deals for shoppers.

Just what are some of the best deals available at Lowe’s? And what are some things you’d be better off buying elsewhere? Read on to learn more about Lowe’s best and worst deals.

The Best Deals at Lowe’s

Gardening Supplies

“Lowe’s has an extensive gardening department, so whether you’re looking for small potted plants to house on your apartment balcony or all the supplies needed for building your own raised bed in your backyard, Lowe’s is going to have you covered,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst for DealNews.com.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More

“In addition to containers, you’ll find soil and plant food, as well as seedlings, bulbs and seeds for nearly anything you could be interested in planting,” she added. “Prices are reasonable and they make it easy to shop on their website. … You can also shop by standard categories like house plants, perennials, shrubs, trees, annuals and roses, if that’s easier for you.”

Paint

“Lowe’s has a 30-day, 100% satisfaction guarantee on exterior and interior liquid paint, meaning if you aren’t satisfied, they will replace the paint or refund your purchase,” Ramhold said. “Even better, the store also offers free store pickup on paint and extends its Price Promise to paint as well — that is, it’ll match the lower price as long as it’s from a qualified retailer. It also sells a ton of different brands and has a ton of online tools to make the process of choosing the right color even easier.”

Story continues

Deals of the Day

Every day, Lowe’s offers a few items from a variety of departments at greatly discounted prices, and it’s worth a look at the website on a regular basis to see whether you can score a deal on something on your wish list.

A recent offering: a plastic dog house that will keep your pooch cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Dog owners saved about $100 off the regular $288 price.

Large Appliances

“Given that Lowe’s is a home-improvement store, it should come as no surprise that one of the best things to purchase there is large appliances,” Ramhold said. “They have an extensive selection and offer up to 40% off several times a year around big shopping holidays like Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and, of course, Black Friday.”

Bulk-Price Items

You don’t need to be a contractor who needs mass quantities of an item to benefit from Lowe’s discount for buying in bulk. Lowe’s website shows more than 1,400 items available at bulk price, many of them tailored to homeowners undertaking projects.

Changing the doorknobs in your home? The Schlage Elan Satin Chrome Universal Privacy knob is 12% off the regular price of $32.48 — a savings of about $4 each if you buy at least six.

Carpeting

Lowe’s sells carpeting in a variety of styles and price points, but the value comes peripherally. When you purchase carpeting and padding valued at 99 cents or more and totaling at least $499, you’ll get it installed for free. The deal also includes removal and disposal of the old carpet and pad, as well as basic furniture moving.

Other carpet sellers might not include removal, disposal or other extras, which could cost $1,000 or more.

The Worst Deals at Lowe’s

Batteries

Prices on smaller batteries, such as AA or AAA, will be lower than Lowe’s at other stores, Ramhold said.

“A 24-pack of Energizer AA batteries at Target will set you back around $18, but at Lowe’s you’ll pay nearly $21 for the same brand and amount,” she said.

Small Appliances

You’ll find better prices on toasters, coffee makers and such elsewhere. The Black+Decker four-slice stainless steel convection toaster oven, for example, costs $47 at Lowe’s, but its regular price at Bed Bath & Beyond is about $40, and it has been as low as $25 on sale.

Cleaning Supplies

“Lowe’s has an OK selection of cleaning supplies, but you’ll likely pay more there than other stores, depending on what you buy,” Ramhold said. “A 128-fluid ounce bottle of Fabuloso goes for around $7.50 at Lowe’s; at big-box stores like Target, the same amount goes for as little as $5.99.”

Snacks

It’s tempting to grab a snack if you stop at Lowe’s for a project supply, but you’re better off financially if you resist the lure, Ramhold said.

“Lowe’s doesn’t have a wide selection of food and beverages, but you can typically pick up soda and water as well as convenience snacks like candy by the checkout,” she said. “However, just because you can doesn’t mean you should. These are more of an afterthought at Lowe’s so you won’t find a great price or even a significant selection. You’re better off swinging by a convenience store in lieu of trying to fuel up while purchasing items for your latest DIY project.”

Before heading out to Lowe’s, it pays to check the store’s website for specials, looking for either the posted weekly ad or the savings tab. You just might find exactly what you’re looking for at a bargain price.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Lowe’s Best and Worst Deals