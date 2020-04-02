Lowe’s boosts pay, distancing plan after 2 Charlotte workers test positive for virus

Lowe’s Home Improvement is making changes to further protect workers and customers at all stores just days after two Charlotte store employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Mooresville-based company said Thursday the $170 million coronavirus response includes temporarily giving $2-an-hour pay raises to all full-time, part-time and seasonal hourly workers at stores, contact centers and supply chain facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are continually working on ways to protect and support our associates and our customers during this time when we are all adjusting how we work and live,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, in the company statement.

On Tuesday, Lowe’s officials said one employee who worked at the Ballantyne Commons Parkway store and another who worked at the Northlake store both tested positive for COVID-19.

2 workers at Charlotte area Lowe’s stores test positive for COVID-19, company says

The company said Thursday it is making masks and gloves available to all associates who want them and has installed Plexiglass shields at counters between workers and customers.

The company also is focusing on social distancing by adding dedicated workers to monitor customer flow and changing floor layouts to open up space. The changes include removing displays, products, racks and tables in aisles; expanding in-store pickup areas; and adding floor markers spaced 6 feet apart to help guide customers.

“We developed an app to implement a new customer limit protocol, available now on associates’ handheld devices,” Ellison said. “Each store manager can now monitor foot traffic and limit entrance based on CDC and local guidelines.”

Stores also will be closing at 7 p.m. daily for more cleaning and replenishment time, which includes increased third-party cleaning shifts, the company statement said.

Lowe’s raises pledge for coronavirus relief funding to over $100 million

Lowe’s last week committed to more than $100 million in coronavirus response, including $80 million in bonuses to hourly workers, 14-day paid leave to workers who need it and emergency leave of four weeks for employees at higher risk.

The investment also includes $10 million in donated products for medical professionals.

Lowe’s is continuing to hire 30,000 employees for full-time, part-time, overnight and seasonal jobs. Visit jobs.lowes.com or text “JOBS” to LOWES (56937) to apply.