Lowe's CEO awarded $17.9 million pay package in 2021

Charlotte Business Journal
  • Robert Niblock

CEO Marvin Ellison got a $17.9 million compensation package from Lowe’s Cos. Inc. last year.

That’s down about 23% from his 2020 package — but still his second-highest total and more than his predecessor, Robert Niblock, ever made.

ALSO READ: Lowe’s invests $2.5 million toward initiative at Queens University

Mooresville-based Lowe’s reported net income totaling $8.4 billion in fiscal 2021, up from $5.8 billion in fiscal 2020. Sales increased to nearly $96.3 billion from $89.6 billion a year prior.

Ellison’s 2021 base salary was $1.45 million, exactly what it has been for every full year since he became the CEO of Lowe’s in the summer of 2018, but other compensation varied.

Read more here --> bit.ly/37qLa2n

