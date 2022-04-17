Lowe’s CEO awarded $17.9 million pay package in 2021

CEO Marvin Ellison got a $17.9 million compensation package from Lowe’s Cos. Inc. last year.

That’s down about 23% from his 2020 package — but still his second-highest total and more than his predecessor, Robert Niblock, ever made.

Mooresville-based Lowe’s reported net income totaling $8.4 billion in fiscal 2021, up from $5.8 billion in fiscal 2020. Sales increased to nearly $96.3 billion from $89.6 billion a year prior.

Ellison’s 2021 base salary was $1.45 million, exactly what it has been for every full year since he became the CEO of Lowe’s in the summer of 2018, but other compensation varied.

