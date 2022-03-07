Lowe’s details plans to give $100 million for community projects across the US

Lowe’s is extending its 100th anniversary celebration campaign to help communities across the country, which includes its hometown in the Charlotte region, by investing $100 million over the next five years to complete about 1,800 projects.

The Mooresville-based company announced the new project on Monday. It follows last year’s $10 million 100 Hometowns nationwide effort that included a $200,000 grant for a west Charlotte park project, and nine other projects in the Carolinas.

The 1201 Beatties Ford Road project at the site of the former Ritz Theater in Washington Heights was chosen among 2,200 entries. The work included adding a performance stage, local art, play equipment, free WiFi and additional seating.

Last year, Lowe’s Hometown community space revitalization impacted more than 1.3 million, according to the company.

“What 100 Hometowns really did was create the basis for how we wanted to think about our community service going forward,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. “It’s certainly the largest ever commitment of its kind (for Lowe’s).”

Lowe’s Hometowns will include close to 10,000 projects in communities across the country, Thalberg said.

Last year’s effort helped children, people living below the poverty level, veterans and people experiencing housing insecurity.

“Seeing that experience last year just made us want to take it to a whole new level,” Thalberg said.

What to know about Lowe’s plans

This year, Lowe’s Hometowns will select 100 projects and partner with community members and Lowe’s workers to revitalize spaces such as neighborhood housing, parks and community centers.

Eligible projects include neighborhood houses or shelter, skilled trades and education facilities, community centers and outdoor spaces, Thalberg said.

Nationwide nominations can be made at Lowes.com/hometowns through March 28. Selected projects will be announced this summer, with work to begin soon after.

Lowe’s Hometowns ambassador

Lowe’s is partnering with Bobby Berk, an author and interior designer on the Netflix series “Queer Eye,” as Lowe’s Hometowns ambassador. One nominated project will be designed by Berk.

Lowe’s will work with Berk and Points of Light, a global nonprofit volunteer service group based in the U.S., to decide on this year’s projects.

Watch on TV

And Lowe’s Hometowns will even be featured on a new television show.

HGTV is collaborating with Lowe’s for a new series called “Build It Forward” that will begin airing Saturday. The show is based on projects from 100 Hometowns.