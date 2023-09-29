Lowe Family Farmstead offers a place for families to make memories this fall

TechCrunch

The AI-powered news reading app Artifact, built by Instagram's co-founders, has been transforming itself into a more social experience over time with recent launches like profiles, commenting, link sharing and more. Artifact co-founder Mike Krieger admitted there's a "flavor" of Twitter in the app's new direction as it could serve to highlight stories that people are talking about that day, similar to what happens on X, formerly known as Twitter. Explained Krieger, speaking at the Code Conference on Wednesday, Twitter was known for its watercooler-like experience where people are discussing a news story or perhaps the day's "main character" -- someone who's getting the most attention on the platform that day because of something they said or did.