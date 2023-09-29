Lowe Family Farmstead offers a place for families to make memories this fall
The Lowe Family Farmstead offers so many attractions for kids to enjoy with activities to burn off energy, experience farm life and they can even enter the dragon.
The Lowe Family Farmstead offers so many attractions for kids to enjoy with activities to burn off energy, experience farm life and they can even enter the dragon.
Get a set for your kitchen while they are on sale.
A savings account can be a valuable tool in teaching your child how to manage their own money later on. Here's how to choose the best savings account for kids.
Nearly three years after the Arecibo Observatory's main telescope collapsed, the NSF has awarded $5.5 million in funding to four institutions who will transform it into a STEM education center.
Have you always wanted Sunday football to feel more fun? It's 'Toy Story' to the rescue this weekend.
The UAW announced new stand up strike locations on Friday morning, once again extending the UAW’s strike strategy that now enters its third week, but again not at all three automakers.
It's Gerry Turner's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Bachelor.'
Filmmaker breaks down his new Netflix thriller, which reunites Del Toro and Alicia Silverstone, as well as his signature music videos with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd.
Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
How does runner's itch actually happen?
Retro gaming is more than just classic titles from the past, it's also about collecting and finding rare items. Something Analogue is acutely aware of.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the six-term California Democrat and oldest-sitting U.S. senator, has died, her office confirmed Friday. She was 90.
With three games left to play, the Mariners sit one game back of the AL's final wild-card spot and three games back in the AL West.
One of the first texts Damian Lillard received after the trade was from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was already talking about an NBA title.
With their lease ending, the Baltimore Orioles and Maryland announced a new deal to keep the team at Camden Yards.
Google will allow teens (13 to 17) to try its AI-powered Search Generative Experience. The company says positive feedback from young adults influenced the decision.
Check out our latest positional preview for 2023-24 drafts, the power forwards!
Lottery fever is once again in the air. Despite low odds, experts explain how winning is a "powerful fantasy."
Pilot, a Vancouver-based startup, wants to connect people via travel and become “the hub of the global travel experience.” Founder and CEO of Pilot Connor Wilson, a serial entrepreneur, came up with the idea of Pilot in 2019 while traveling around Europe. The beta of the app launched in 2022, and without any proactive marketing, Pilot quickly picked up 5,000 users.
The AI-powered news reading app Artifact, built by Instagram's co-founders, has been transforming itself into a more social experience over time with recent launches like profiles, commenting, link sharing and more. Artifact co-founder Mike Krieger admitted there's a "flavor" of Twitter in the app's new direction as it could serve to highlight stories that people are talking about that day, similar to what happens on X, formerly known as Twitter. Explained Krieger, speaking at the Code Conference on Wednesday, Twitter was known for its watercooler-like experience where people are discussing a news story or perhaps the day's "main character" -- someone who's getting the most attention on the platform that day because of something they said or did.
Beyerdynamic just released its first-ever pair of wireless gaming headphones. The MMX 200 headset gets up to 50 hours per charge and costs $250.