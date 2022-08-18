Lowe’s opens its tech hub in Charlotte’s South End

Lowe’s Tech Hub is officially open for business in South End.

Lowe’s Cos. Inc. CEO Marvin Ellison says over 1,000 employees began working at the tech hub this month. A ribbon-cutting event will be held in October.

“We’re up and going and excited about getting this thing fully functional. The pandemic slowed us down,” he says.

Mooresville-based Lowe’s first announced it would anchor that 23-story tower in 2019. It is leasing 357,000 square feet at 100 W. Worthington Ave. At the time, Lowe’s said it planned to invest $153 million and house up to 2,000 tech employees there.

