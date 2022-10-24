Lowe’s providing STEAM kits to Title 1 schools in the Charlotte Area

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Lowe’s is partnering with Digibridge to provide 10,000 STEAM kits to six Title 1 schools in the Charlotte area.

Lowe’s tech associates and many volunteers will be assembling the kits over two days at Lowe’s new Tech Hub in South End. Digi-Bridge, a nonprofit, will be working with over 600 Lowe’s employees to deliver the kits to Renaissance West STEAM Academy in east Charlotte.

Digi-Bridge helped add creativity to the kits through the use of art, movement and music to connect technology, design and innovation.

Each STEAM kit will have at least two projects, ranging from learning how an electronic circuit works using paper to choreographing a viral dance using computer science.

Lowe’s first partnered with Digi-Bridge in 2019. In July, technology interns for Lowe’s joined volunteers in building 600 STEAM kits for students at Hidden Valley Elementary School in Charlotte.

Through their partnership, Lowe’s and Digi-Bridge have created and donated 3,500 STEAM kits to Title 1 schools in the area.

