Lowe’s rolls out new loyalty program for DIY customers

Lowe’s Cos. Inc. is putting the focus on its DIY customers with a new loyalty program, complete with exclusive perks for members.

The Mooresville-based retailer has rolled out MyLowe’s Rewards in select markets, including greater Charlotte, stretching from Troutman to Lancaster. It will expand to the retailer’s 1,700-plus stores nationwide in March.

This makes Lowe’s the only national home-improvement retailer with loyalty offerings for both Pro and DIY customers. DIY sales account for 75% of the company’s business.

“We recognize we have two very distinct customer groups with unique needs. Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach to loyalty, it’s important for us to offer loyalty rewards for our entire customer base with benefits that matter most to them,” says Jen Wilson, Lowe’s senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing.

MyLowe’s Rewards allows members to save through exclusive offers and early sales notifications. Each purchase will earn points toward MyLowe’s Money for future purchases, Wilson says.

