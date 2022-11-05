Lowe’s to sell Canadian retail business to Sycamore Partners

Home-improvement giant Lowe’s is offloading its Canadian retail business, including the Rona hardware chain it acquired in 2016 for a roughly twelvefold increase in its store count there. The Mooresville-based company announced in a press release yesterday afternoon that Sycamore Partners has agreed to buy that division for $400 million in cash — plus “performance-based deferred consideration.”

Lowe’s did not disclose any details about that deferred consideration, which The Tax Advisor explains is a way of incorporating uncertainty about an asset’s value into its selling price.

ALSO READ: Caribbean restaurant, grocery store in east Charlotte to close after 2 decades

The deal, expected to close in early 2023, includes about 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores under multiple banners, including Rona, Lowe’s Canada, Réno-Dépôt and Dick’s Lumber. The business is based in Boucherville, Quebec.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: Cornelius family selling 80-plus acres on Lake Norman for $22M)



