Lowell man accused of killing his girlfriend in Mass. escapes from police custody in Kenya

A Lowell man accused of killing his girlfriend in Massachusetts has escaped from police custody in Kenya.

40-year-old Kevin Kangethe is awaiting extradition after allegedly killing 31-year-old Margaret Mbitu from Whitman and leaving her body in a car at Logan airport before boarding a plane to Kenya.

While in custody in Kenya, a man saying he was Kangethe’s attorney asked to speak to him. Kangethe then ran out of the police station and jumped into a privately owned minivan, police say.

Four police officers who were on duty are now in custody, according to the Associated Press. A new search for Kangethe is now underway.

Kangethe was arrested on January 30 and faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Mbitu on Oct. 31, 2023.

Troopers responding to a report of a dead woman in a car at the airport’s Central Parking garage around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2023, identified the victim as Mbitu, who had been reported missing by her family two days earlier, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Whitman police said that Mbitu was last seen leaving work in Halifax around 11 p.m. on Monday. At some point after that, investigators believe she was murdered.

Kangethe boarded a flight to Kenya after ditching Mbitu’s body at Central Parking, investigators said. A warrant charging Kangethe in Mbitu’s death was later obtained by state police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

