Lowell man arrested as police seize handgun from backpack in Lawrence

Mar. 10—LAWRENCE — A Lowell man is facing numerous charges after police said he was illegally carrying a handgun and ammunition in Lawrence.

Police said they went to an Andover Street apartment at 7:46 a.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call about a woman at the apartment who was suicidal. During the 911 call, a female was heard yelling in the background that a man there had a gun, police said.

Officers arrived and found the woman was in a bedroom, and physically unharmed. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital as a precaution, police said.

Dashawn Owens, 27, of Lowell was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without license, illegal possession of ammunition, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a public employee, according to police.

Police said Owens initially opened the door of the apartment for officers, telling them everything was fine. But officers said they noticed Owens had a knife in his front pants pocket and was carrying a backpack, so they told him they would search him for weapons, police said.

When officers unzipped the backpack, Owens pushed one of the officers and lunged toward the bag. Owens then tried to run away, but an officer tackled him, police said.

When questioned, Owens told officers there was a gun in the backpack but he did not have a license to carry the weapon, according to a police report.

A silver and black 9-mm handgun and ammunition were found inside the backpack, police said.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.