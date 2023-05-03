Lowell man awarded $13M settlement for a wrongful conviction back in 1983

A Lowell man who spent more than 30 years in prison for a deadly fire he did not commit was awarded a $13 million wrongful conviction settlement from the city.

Victor Rosario was arrested and convicted in 1983 for setting a fire in a Lowell home that killed eight people after his attorneys say he was at the scene trying to save people from the burning building.

Lowell Police later detained him and used a language barrier to force him to confess to the crime.

In 2014, a Judge exonerated Rosario, finding there was no actual evidence of arson. Rosario then sued the city for wrongfully convicting him.

Tuesday night, the Lowell City Council agreed to pay him $13 million as compensation for his wrongful conviction.

“Today, this chapter is ended and a new beginning for me. Nothing can ever compensate for those years taken from me,” Rosario said Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

