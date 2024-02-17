Lowell man charged after allegedly shooting another man in Quincy

A Lowell is facing charges after allegedly shooting another man on Friday in the Wollaston section of Quincy.

Police responded to a shooting in the area of Elm Avenue and Marlboro Street around 3:09 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local Boston hospital for treatment.

The Lowell man was arrested later Friday evening by detectives who charged him with armed assault with intent to murder, possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card, discharging a firearm within 500′ of a building or dwelling, illegal possession of ammunition, possession with intent to distribute class A substance and possession with intent to distribute class B substance.

“I would like to commend the outstanding police work of the department’s patrol and detective units in making a quick arrest and also let residents in the Wollaston neighborhood of Quincy know that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” said Quincy Police Chief Mark P. Kennedy.

The man is currently being held at Quincy Police Headquarters and is scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on February 20.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Quincy Police at (617) 479-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

