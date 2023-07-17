Lowell man charged in connection with deadly assault on his mother, DA says

A 23-year-old Lowell man has been arrested in connection with a deadly assault on his mother early Monday morning, authorities said.

Michael Belous was arrested Monday morning and charged with assault and battery on a household or family member, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon said in a statement.

Early Monday morning, Lowell Police officers responded to a residence on Middlesex Street for a 911 call reporting a woman beaten up and barely breathing, Ryan said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Elena Vainer, 51, of Reading dead inside the home, with obvious bruising to her face and other apparent trauma, Ryan said.

A preliminary investigation found that Vainer had been in Lowell visiting her son at his Middlesex Street condominium over the weekend. At some point during the visit, a physical altercation occurred that resulted in Vainer being severely beaten and suffering multiple injuries to her head and neck, Ryan said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Michael Belous was expected to be arraigned on Monday afternoon in Lowell District Court. Additional charges are possible, Ryan said.

An investigation is ongoing by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to Ryan’s office and the Lowell Police Department.

Monday’s arrest in Lowell follows a deadly weekend assault in Newton.

Richard Hanson, 64, who was held without bail at his arraignment Monday, is charged with murder in the beating death of his wife, Nancy Hanson, 54, at their Newton home on Saturday.

Prosecutors said in court that Richard Hanson allegedly used a baseball bat to beat his wife to death, and that the couple’s three children witnessed the deadly attack, and one of the children called 911 to report the assault.

