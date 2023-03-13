A man from Lowell was arrested Sunday afternoon and accused of fatally shooting another man.

Samuel Colt Usery, 29, is accused of shooting Michael Antoine Drayton Jr., 21, who was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home on South Church Street, where both of the men lived, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. on March 12, and Usery was charged with second-degree murder.

No further information was released.

Police lights

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Lowell man charged with murder in fatal shooting