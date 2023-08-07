Lowell man to be sentenced in 2020 murder of young Boston woman

A Lowell man convicted of fatally shooting a young Boston woman in 2020 is slated to be sentenced Monday.

Xavier DeJesus, 25, will be sentenced by Middlesex Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger after he was convicted last week of charges including second-degree murder, carrying a firearm without a license, possessing ammunition without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building in the death of 23-year-old Deija Mendez, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon.

DeJesus shot Mendez outside of a home on Coral Street on the afternoon of June 23 in Lowell while she was seated in the driver’s seat of a black Chevrolet Tahoe, according to investigators.

Emergency crews responding to the scene found Mendez suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“In this case, the defendant fired a gun at 3:30 in the afternoon in a densely populated area killing an innocent young woman. His actions also put all others who live and travel in that neighborhood at risk. This type of random gun violence cannot be tolerated nor can it be used to terrorize neighborhoods. We are resolute in our commitment to addressing gun violence and to hold accountable those who engage in these dangerous crimes,” DA Ryan said.

