Lowell police arrested a student found with a firearm at Career Academy

The Lowell Police Department arrested a student who was found with a firearm inside his school on Monday morning.

Officers responded to Career Academy on Smith Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a male student having brought a gun into the school.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with school staff members and were advised that the firearm was located in the student’s jacket, which he had allegedly entered the school with, then left in the Main Office, according to police.

The student, not being identified at this time, was placed under arrest without incident. He is being charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a firearm in a school.

Authorities said as a precaution, NEMLEC police K-9s, trained in the detection of firearms, were brought in to sweep the school with negative results.

“The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to the Lowell Police Department,” said Interim Police Superintendent Barry Golner. “We will continue to work with the Lowell Public Schools to insure the safety of the school community.”

Students and parents can expect to see an increased police presence and added security measures in the coming days at the school.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW