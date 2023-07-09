Lowell Police searching for missing 7-year-old girl

Lowell police are searching for a missing seven-year-old girl, authorities announced Sunday.

Anna is black, weighs 70 pounds and is about 4′7″ according to Lowell police. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a white vest and a purple hair tie on East Merrimack Street between 2 and 3 p.m. She may have been riding a bike, police say.

Anna has autism and is non-verbal.

Anyone with information regarding Anna’s disappearance is asked to call 911 or Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

