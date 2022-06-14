Lowell police searching for missing 3-year-old boy

Police in Lowell are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing three-year-old boy.

The boy, named Harry, disappeared from a home on Freda Lane in the Pawtucketville neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Harry was last seen wearing gray pants with a white stripe and a long-sleeved maroon shirt.

A Massachusetts State Police helicopter is assisting in the search for Harry. Dracut police, Tyngsboro police, UMass Lowell police, and multiple K9 teams have also been called to the scene of the search.

Anyone who sees Harry is urged to call 911 or contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

Police are searching for missing 3-year old boy in Lowell. The MSP Air Wing is also assisting in the search. Please see below for more details. https://t.co/VBH71vWxhS — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 14, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

