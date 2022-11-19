Lowell Police seek public’s help in locating missing teen

The Lowell Police department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old by the name of Anastasia Svay. Police say she may be with her one-month-old child.

Svay was last seen in the area of Gorham Street on November 15th. She is described as being 5′4″ tall, and 165 pounds.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Lowell Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

