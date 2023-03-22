Lowell postal worker sentenced for trying to bribe boss to participate in cocaine trafficking scheme

A Lowell postal worker was sentenced in Boston federal court Wednesday after attempting to bribe their boss to get them to participate in a cocaine trafficking scheme.

John Noviello, 61, of Nashua N.H. was sentenced to one day in prison and three years of supervised release for offering to pay his boss $1,750 per kilogram of successfully delivered cocaine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts.

The Attorney’s Office says, Noviello approached his boss in February 2022, asking for help diverting packages suspected of containing cocaine and offered a large sum of money. Two days later, Noviello allegedly left an envelope containing $850 in the supervisor’s vehicle.

Noviello later commented, “that was a nice envelope for starters”. The boss then contacted authorities and conducted a controlled purchase of cocaine from Noviello. The Nashua man was charged for the illegal deal on May 11, 2022.

Novieloo pleaded guilty to one count of bribery of a public official and one count of cocaine distribution in November 2022.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW