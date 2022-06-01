Lowell school teacher accused of sending inappropriate photo to teen

A Lowell middle school teacher has been charged after he allegedly sent a partially nude photo of himself to a 16-year-old male who is known to him over Snapchat, according to Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Jaryd Palmer, 34-years-old of Andover was arraigned in Lowell District Court Wednesday on the charge of disseminating obscene matter to a minor. His bail was set at $500 cash with conditions that he stay away from and have no contact with the victim.

He is scheduled to return to court on July 1.

The Middlesex D.A.’s office said Palmer is currently working as a middle school teacher in Lowell Public Schools.

Palmer was arrested on Tuesday by Tewksbury Police after the parents of a 16-year-old boy reported to police that their son had been communicating with Palmer over Snapchat, allegedly sending him a photo of his genitals.

The 16-year-old boy allegedly asked Palmer to not send him photos of that nature and took a screenshot of image before reporting to his parents.

“This case serves as an important reminder to parents and children that it is critical to have open and honest communication around social media,” said the District Attorney’s office. “We need to remind our young people that if something is happening online that is making them uncomfortable, feels inappropriate, or in this case is illegal, they need to immediately report it to a trusted adult.”

This case is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Tewksbury Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

