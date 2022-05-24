Lowell teen, 14, arrested after car chase

May 23—SALISBURY — A Lowell teen accused of stealing a car Sunday in Salisbury was arrested on Interstate 95 south in Newbury about 2 p.m. after troopers used stop sticks to puncture the tires, according to state police.

The 14-year-old was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, failing to stop for police and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Three other Lowell teens in the car were questioned and released.

According to state police, the teen has a long track record of stealing motor vehicles.

Trooper Christopher Thurlow said the teen sped away after first being pulled over near Mudnock Road. The car, a black sedan, was later spotted by a different trooper on Route 110 near Rabbit Road.

Both troopers were told not to pursue the stolen car. However, one of the troopers drove onto Interstate 95 south and saw the car close by. There, the trooper caught up to the teen but he refused to stop. Area police departments were notified of the pursuit and another trooper laid down stop sticks in Newbury.

The teen then drove over the stop sticks, puncturing the left tires. The black sedan came to a stop just south of the Central Street exit and troopers removed all four teens from the car, according to state police.

