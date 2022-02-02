Lower Brule man charged twice with domestic abuse, arrested on three active warrants

Feb. 1—CHAMBERLAIN — A Lower Brule man is facing a fifth concurrent criminal case after police in Chamberlain charged him with two counts of felony domestic abuse and one count of aggravated assault.

Jaramy Gourneau, 30, of Lower Brule, is facing 45 years in prison — plus additional time in other pending cases — after his girlfriend alleges he choked her and tried to run her over with his car.

On Jan. 12, police in Chamberlain responded to a 911 call placed in the 1000 block of North Main Street from a female who had ran to a house for help.

Upon arrival, the victim ran up to the responding officer and tried to get into the patrol vehicle. The "clearly distraught" female told police she was afraid her boyfriend, Gourneau, would return and she wanted to stay hidden. She asked to be taken to the Chamberlain Police Department to speak further.

While at the station, the victim told police that she was helping her sick mother, Gourneau was "having a bad day" and accused her of cheating on him. The victim alleged that, during an altercation between the two, Gourneau had pushed her around the apartment, broken a fan over her back and began choking her. She claimed Gourneau threatened to kill her.

The victim continued, telling authorities Gourneau held a knife to his own wrists and asked if the victim wanted to play a game. She also alleged that despite Gourneau having liver cirrhosis — a condition involving late-stage scarring of the liver — he asked her to get him a beer. She said she would, and they left for a liquor store. As the two left, she claims Gourneau grabbed a knife or pliers and put it into his pocket. She then believed Gourneau was going to kill her.

After purchasing Gourneau a beer, her fear persisted, and she pulled the car over and began running away. Gourneau allegedly got in the driver's seat, caught up to the victim and tried pulling her back into the car by her hair. The victim escaped, but said Gourneau tried to strike her with the car, forcing her to jump away.

Following the interview with the victim, police located Gourneau at the victim's apartment. Gourneau denied suicidal thoughts and refused to speak without a lawyer present.

Police searched a state database, and discovered Gourneau had three confirmed active warrants in Brule, Hughes and Minnehaha counties. He was arrested and booked into the Brule County Jail.

He was charged with aggravated assault by choking, domestic abuse through aggravated assault by choking and domestic abuse through aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison plus a $30,000 fine.

He's due to appear in a Brule County courtroom for an arraignment on Feb. 15.

Gourneau's criminal record includes convictions for driving under the influence and disorderly conduct, but he's also facing charges for failure to appear for various hearings regarding charges including ingestion of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, petty theft and more.

Resolution of other criminal proceedings could result in harsher punishments for Gourneau, as the court has deemed him a habitual offender.