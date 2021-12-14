Lower Brule Sioux woman charged in federal court in connection to husband's death

A Lower Brule Sioux woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to her husband's death in August, according to documents filed in the United State's District Court, District of South Dakota.

Esther Flute is accused of stabbing her husband Keith Rencountre on or about Aug. 2, according to court documents. Because the crime happened on the Lower Brule Reservation, charges must be brought in federal court.

Second-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison.

Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement responded to a call on Aug. 3 at Flute's residence after she called dispatch reporting that her husband was not breathing, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in August.

Law enforcement found Rencountre unresponsive in the bedroom with multiple puncture wounds to his body, according to court documents. A knife was found in the sink and a wooden furniture leg was in the bed.

Rencountre was declared dead at the scene, according to court documents.

Flute told the FBI that Rencountre had kicked her in the stomach earlier that night but she did not fight back, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said he'd had balance problems and he'd "bounced off the walls of the bedroom" before Flute helped him to the bathroom.

Rencountre left the bathroom sometime later and laid down on the bed, where Flute held him until law enforcement arrived, according to the documents. She denied knowing how Rencountre had been injured.

One witness at the house said she had heard Rencountre "hollering for food" but did not offer information about an altercation, according to the documents.

A search warrant was executed in August to obtain DNA samples from Flute that would be used as evidence to charge her in connection to her husband's death, according to court documents. A grand jury charged Flute on Sept. 14 with second-degree murder.

Flute is currently in federal custody and is scheduled for a jury trial on March 15.

