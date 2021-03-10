Lower Burrell man faces assault, escape charges after hospital brawl

Mar. 10—A Lower Burrell man arrested last month on assault charges faces more charges this week stemming from a brawl at AHN Allegheny Valley hospital.

Matthew D. Hoessler, 23, was charged with aggravated assault and attempted escape after, police say, he fought with Westmoreland County Sheriff's deputies and hospital police when he was taken to the emergency room on Feb. 23.

According to court documents, Hoessler initially was arrested by Vandergrift police that day on charges he assaulted two people in Vandergrift. But, because he had a pre-existing injury, Westmoreland County Prison officials required that he be seen by a doctor before being brought to the jail.

According to a complaint filed this week before Brackenridge District Judge Carolyn S. Bengel, sheriff's deputies Nicholas Frohnhofer and William Kelly arrived at the hospital about 8 p.m. to transport Hoessler to the prison after he was to be examined by medical staff in the emergency room.

Highmark Health police Officer Jeffrey Brautigam said in court documents that the handcuffed Hoessler "became uncooperative with medical staff" prior to the examination and was escorted out of the facility by the two deputies and hospital security Officer Gregory Bowser.

As the three officers led Hoessler to the sheriff's vehicle, "Hoessler continued to be disruptive and screaming to the point it alarmed medical staff and other patients within the emergency room," Brautigam said in court documents.

When Hoessler got outside, Brautigam said Hoessler intentionally fell to the sidewalk and began resisting officers.

Frohnhofer and Kelly lifted the 6-foot 3-inch 245 pound Hoessler to his feet and attempted to place him in the rear seat of the patrol vehicle, when he became combative and attempted to flee, "forcing his way through" the officers in an attempt to escape, court documents said.

The complaint alleges that Hoessler caused about $5,000 damage to the sheriff's vehicle during the confrontation.

Story continues

Hoessler was tackled to the ground and is accused of kicking Bowser in the stomach causing the him to fall backward into a vehicle parked nearby, Brautigam said. Bowser suffered a lower back injury during the fracas causing him to miss work, according to court records.

Police said the confrontation lasted about 15 minutes and Hoessler was subsequently incarcerated at the county prison.

On Feb. 24, Lower Burrell District Judge Cheryl Peck-Yakopec revoked Hoessler's previous bond on the initial assault she had set at $5,000 and he remains in the county prison, according to court documents.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .