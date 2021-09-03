Lower Burrell man sentenced to at least 2 1/2 years in prison for guns theft from city home

Sep. 3—A Lower Burrell man has been sentenced to serve at least 21/2 years in prison for the thefts of guns from a city home.

Jordan Bradley Keibler, 27, pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple theft counts and other offenses in connection with incidents Lower Burrell police said occurred in June.

According to court records, a Lower Burrell couple reported eight guns and six boxes of ammunition were taken from their home and identified Keibler as a suspect.

Police said Keibler later admitted he used a clothes hanger to unlock the window to the home's master bedroom, took a hammer from a dresser and pried open a metal cabinet where the guns and ammunition were stored.

Police also charged Keibler with stealing a credit card and checks from the same home on a different occasion. According to court records, Keibler forged the checks he wrote out to himself and used the stolen credit card to make purchases at a local convenience store.

Keibler told police he traded the stolen guns to a man in New Kensington to cover a drug debt.

In court Wednesday, Keibler pleaded guilty to multiple counts of theft and receiving stolen property. Burglary and illegal possession of firearms charges were dismissed as part of the plea bargain.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio ordered Keibler to serve 21/2 to 7 years in prison.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .