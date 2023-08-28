Lower Florida Keys could feel effects of Idalia as Dry Tortugas put under a warning

Tropical Storm Idalia could bring tropical storm-force winds and storm surge to the Florida Keys, the National Hurricane Center said.

A tropical storm warning was issued at 11 p.m. Sunday for the western Straits of Florida and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. The alert also covers Dry Tortugas, a remote island 70 miles west of Key West and home to Dry Tortugas National Park.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Meanwhile, a storm surge — an abnormal rise of water generated by a storm over and above the predicted astronomical tides — of one to two feet is expected through the Lower Keys.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the #FloridaKeys coastal waters west of the Lower Keys, including the western Straits of Florida and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. This also includes the Dry Tortugas. #KeyWest #FLwx pic.twitter.com/xLkKJUT8p8 — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) August 27, 2023