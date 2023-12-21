Lower gas prices projected to fuel rise in holiday travel in Florida

Anyone looking to hit the road for the Christmas holiday can expect a lot of company.

AAA says 6.6 million Floridians are projected to drive at least 50 miles away from home.

That would be around 3.4% more drivers than last year.

Conditions on the roads could seem even more crowded since the estimates do not include people traveling from out of state.

The lower price of gas is one the reasons more people are driving this week.

Right now, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Florida is $3.06.

However, that price is 9 cents higher than Wednesday.

AAA says there is plenty of supply and that is helping to keep prices low at the pump.

