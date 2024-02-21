Lower Hudson gas prices rise 2 cents from last week: See how it compares to the state

In Westchester, the average price of gas as of Feb. 20 was $3.53 in Westchester, $3.50 in Rockland, and $3.33 in Putnam county. That compares to a state average on that same day of $3.31 in New York and a national average of $3.23 per gallon, according to AAA.

A week ago, the average price of gas in Dutchess-Putnam counties was $3.29, compared to today's price of $3.31, an increase of 2 cents per gallon or 0.6 percent.

For White Plains, the average price of gas last week was $3.42. Today it's $3.45, an increase of 3 cents per gallon or 0.9 percent.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.lohud.com.

That compares to state gas prices rising for the second consecutive week, reaching an average of $3.28 per gallon of regular fuel as of Feb. 12, up from the week prior's price of $3.26 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in state has risen about 2 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $3.24 on Jan. 22, 2024, and as high as $3.92 on Aug. 14, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in New York on Feb. 13, 2013, was 7% higher at $3.51 per gallon.

The average gas price in the United States as of Feb. 12 was $3.19, making prices in the state about 2% higher than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from the prior week's average of $3.14 per gallon.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu and lohud staff..

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Lower Hudson gas prices rise from last week: See how it compares to NY