Lower Hudson Valley braces for close to 3 inches of torrential rain Tuesday evening

The Lower Hudson Valley is bracing for flooding as a major storm is expected to hit Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the area from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The region is predicted to receive about 2.5 to 3.5 inches of torrential rain, which, mixed with the melting snow from Saturday's storm and already saturated ground, could spell trouble for flood-prone areas.

The National Weather Service has also issued a coastal flood warning for southern Westchester from 7 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday and a high wind warning in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Parts of southern Westchester could see about 1 to 2 feet of water in the most flood-prone areas near rivers, lakes, creeks and shorelines on Tuesday evening.

Rockland and northern Westchester could see flood effects on Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, runoff and the morning's high tide could result in major street and property flooding. In coastal communities, waves could break up on the shorelines with up to five feet of water.

The village of Croton-Harmon said residents should not park their cars in Section I and the immediate adjacent parts of Section H starting Tuesday morning.

Orange & Rockland Utilities said in a news release Monday that crews are prepared to mobilize emergency teams for any major power outages that could occur during the storm. It said high, gusty winds of about 18 to 30 mph could contribute to downed trees and power lines.

More snow and rain could fall between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, but the National Weather Service said the potential snow will turn into heavy rain by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 49 degrees with wind gusts from 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday evening is forecast to continue with even more rain and a flood watch throughout the night starting at 6 p.m. Overnight, thunderstorms could start after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Winds Tuesday night could average around 18 to 24 mph and could reach up to 41 mph. Temperatures are predicted to reach 54 degrees.

A 30 percent chance of rain Wednesday morning should taper off by 1 p.m. The flood watch, however, will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Thursday is expected to be sunny and mostly clear, but the National Weather Service said a chance of flooding and strong, damaging winds could come again by Friday night into Saturday.

The National Weather Service warns commuters to stay off roads near major waterways and away from trees and power lines that could be down during the storm.

Tips for storm safety

Orange & Rockland said residents should not touch or approach any downed wire or transformer. Instead, they should maintain a distance of 50 feet from the wires and call their electricity provider or local police station immediately.

O&R: 1-877-434-4100

NYSEG: 1-845-294-3743

ConEd: 1-800-752-6633

O&R also advises residents to keep emergency supplies like portable radios, flashlights, spare batteries and a first-aid kit within reach.

Always install portable generators according to the manufacturer's instructions and never plug them into wall units, use them indoors or set them up near windows or air vents, O&R said. Improperly installed generators can cause harm to emergency crews.

