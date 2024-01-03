Lower Hudson Valley could see first snow this weekend. See weather forecast

Break out the snow shovels. The long-awaited first snow of the winter season is expected to come this weekend in the Lower Hudson Valley.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey, a coastal storm could bring an 80% chance of snow for the area Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7.

Ramsey said the amount of snow can't be predicted until about 48 hours before the storm is expected to hit.

"The reason we're uncertain on how much snow will occur is because the consensus we're looking at still has about a 300-mile spread," Ramsey said. That means that the area they're tracking is still too large for specific details like amount of snow and the specific location of the storm.

Last year, only 8.6 inches of snow fell in Westchester County, which was one of the lowest snow fall rates in the area in a decade, according to Accuweather. The normal seasonal snow fall is around 29 inches.

Ramsey said an El Nino weather pattern is in effect this year, bringing higher temperatures but also a higher chance of precipitation.

"It's hard to predict the weather for this winter season because 50% of warmer than average years had above average snow and 50% had below average snow," Ramsey said. "All it has to do is be a degree or two below freezing for it to snow."

The rest of the week is forecast to remain sunny and windy, with Thursday's high predicted at 42 degrees with a low around 25 degrees. Friday is looking similar, with a high of 36 degrees and a low of 25 degrees.

On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service predicts the snow could start as early as the afternoon with a 50% chance around 2 p.m. By 8 p.m., the area should see consistent winter weather until 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service forecasts it could snow again Sunday afternoon, with a 40% chance before 8 p.m.

Monday is sunny with a high of 40 degrees and a low of 24, but by Tuesday, the chance of snow turns into rain.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Lower Hudson Valley NY weather forecast how much snow expected