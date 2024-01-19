Lower Hudson Valley had several million dollars in unclaimed gift card funds last year

Over $7 million dollars in unclaimed funds from gift cards came from the Lower Hudson Valley in 2023, according to the New York State comptroller's office.

Westchester County had the seventh most unclaimed gift card funds of New York's counties at approximately $4,016,997 in 2023. Rockland had $1,013,131 and Putnam had $302,469.

The Office of Unclaimed Funds currently has $18.4 billion in unclaimed money statewide, according to New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

“Now is a great time to check for unclaimed funds and use those gift cards you received over the holidays to avoid possible inactivity fees or having the money turned over to my office," DiNapoli said.

DiNapoli urged New York residents to check and keep track of gift cards they receive, as the Office of Unclaimed Funds recovered over $27 million statewide in unused gift card funds in 2023.

DiNapoli said in a news release Wednesday that if a gift card has been unused for over 5 years, the card's balance could be turned over to the comptroller's office.

New York City residents have the highest amount of money owed, with around $40 million.

He said his office returns an average of over $1.5 million in unclaimed gift card funds every day and works with gift card retailers to identify the owners of unused gift cards.

If a customer registers a gift card online or if they receive a refund, retailers can identify their name and send it to the office. If the owner's information is not known, the office receives the card number and the balance, which can be used by the customer to reclaim the funds.

DiNapoli says his office regularly sends letters to newly reported owners of unclaimed funds when they are identified.

If you know you have unclaimed funds with the comptroller's office, the office's website allows any resident to search for lost money or file a claim.

Residents can either search their name on the website or enter a code which would be given in a letter. Residents can select the claim they want to recover and follow the steps prompted. The office said it will let people know if their claim was successful after submission.

Forms can also be submitted by mail to the comptroller's office.

Since Jan. 1, 2024, the office has returned approximately $12,284,581 in unclaimed funds, from gift cards to account balances and estate money.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Unclaimed gift cards in Lower Hudson Valley totaled $7 million in 2022