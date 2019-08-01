The Fed's Rate Cut: Here's How You'll Feel It

The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates for the first time since George W. Bush was still in the White House. And that could affect you in lots of ways, including when you use your credit cards and make your monthly house payment.

America's central bank has lowered its benchmark interest rate ("the federal funds rate") by one quarter of one percentage point, a type of move we haven't seen since 2008 during the financial crisis.

Policymakers raised rates throughout 2018, and some analysts say this is the wrong time for a rate cut. But many others have said the trade fight and other risks to the economy make it a good time for the Fed to ease up a little bit. In its statement, the Fed referred to economic "uncertainties."

"Rate cuts are positive to consumers, as borrowing money becomes less costly," says Mike Rittler, general manager of retail card services and personal lending at TD Bank. "This applies to all types of loans, including unsecured loans and credit cards."

1. Savings rates (could) fall

Worawee Meepian / Shutterstock

Already-low savings rates could go down further.

The average interest rate on savings accounts sits at a paltry 0.1%, according to the FDIC.

That’s a very low annual percentage yield (APY). With a high-interest savings account you might land a rate close to 2%, but not much higher — especially now that the Fed is reducing rates.

But as online banks give consumers more favorable rates than ever, don’t expect savings rates to slip too much because the big banks will try to stay competitive.

If you’re after annual returns that are better than 2%, certificates of deposit offer higher rates. And with a robo-advisor, or automated investing service, your returns could be 5% to 10% — or higher.

2. Potential slack from credit cards

Theethawat Bootmata / Shutterstock

Credit card rates are likely to come down if the Fed cuts rates.

Most credit card interest rates are variable and are closely influenced by what the Federal Reserve does. So, lower rates will be on the way to your wallet.

When the Fed cuts its federal funds rate, banks respond by bringing down the prime rate, the interest they charge their best borrowers. Credit card rates are often linked to the prime, so they come down, too.

Credit card customers at TD Bank will see their rates come down in 45 days and will enjoy modest savings, says Mike Kinane, the bank's head of U.S. bankcards.

"For example, a customer with a credit card balance of $1,400 at a 14.4% rate would only see their financing charge decrease by about 30 cents each month," Kinane says.