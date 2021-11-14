Lower Merion High School mourns loss of principal killed in car accident

Associated Press

A Japanese princess who gave up the throne to marry her commoner college sweetheart left for New York on Sunday, as the couple pursued happiness as newlyweds and left behind a nation that has criticized their romance. The departure of Mako Komuro, the former Princess Mako, and Kei Komuro, both 30, as they boarded their plane amid a flurry of camera flashes at Haneda airport in Tokyo was carried live by major Japanese broadcasters. Kei Komuro, a graduate of Fordham University law school, has a job at a New York law firm.