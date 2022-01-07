Lower Merion Schools Going Virtual Due To Wintry Forecast

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA — The Lower Merion School District is shifting to all virtual learning Friday due to wintry weather in the forecast and low staffing levels from coronavirus.

According to the district, all school buildings will be closed Friday and students will learn via a virtual synchronous day.

Middle and high schools will follow their regular bell schedules, with all classes will being offered synchronously on Zoom. Teachers will provide Zoom links via email or on their Google classroom pages.

Any changes to the schedule for high school extracurricular activities will be announced Friday afternoon.

Grades 1 through five will run a synchronous morning schedule beginning at 9 a.m. The morning meeting will run for 30 minutes, English Language Arts for 90 minutes, and math for one hour. In the afternoon, teachers will provide asynchronous activities for the remaining core classes and specials, along with synchronous support services as needed by individual students.



AM and PM Kindergarten will have synchronous sessions with a modified schedule consisting of morning meeting, English Language Arts and math at the adjusted times below:

AM Kindergarten and K Plus — 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

PM Kindergarten — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There will be no EDK and no Right At School Friday.

Additionally, there will be no transportation to non-public schools, out-of-district placements or CMTHS.

